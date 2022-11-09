Video of Nikhat Zareen, Salman Khan’s romantic dance goes viral

Mumbai: All I ever want is to meet Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan once in my life! Well, we all have such fantasies when it comes to celebrities, right? Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen too is one among them.

Nikhat, who bagged the Gold for India in May 2022 in the 52kg category at the Women’s World Championship, had a fan-girl moment with superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday as she got a chance to meet him. The story doesn’t end there! The duo even recreated the actor’s hit song ‘Saathiya Ye Tune Kya Kiya/ from the film Love which was released in 1991.

The boxer shared the video on her social media and it is going crazy viral. “Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua @BeingSalmanKhan #fanmoment #dreamcometrue #salmankhan,” Nikhat wrote.

In May, after Nikhat won gold for India, Salman wished her on Twitter and said, “Congratzz on this gold Nikhat … @nikhat_zareen.” To this, Nikhat replied, “Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart.” The Tiger Zinda Hai then replied, “Just don’t knock me out . Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone.”

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and a cameo in Pathaan. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16.