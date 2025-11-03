Video: Online outrage after Makkah Grand Mosque security officer’s rude behaviour captured

Makkah: A video clip of a security officer confronting pilgrims inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage over what many described as his rude behaviour near the Holy Kaaba.

The 59-second clip begins with the officer seen pulling a woman who was sitting on the floor just a few metres away from the Holy Kaaba. Moments later, he appears to push a male pilgrim dressed in ihram who seemingly tried to intervene or question his actions.

Also Read Watch: Sirens sound across key regions in Saudi Arabia

The reason behind the sudden confrontation remains unclear, as the video does not show what led to the incident.

The caption accompanying the video reads, “Is this behaviour acceptable from the guards of Haram?”.

Watch the video here

Viral video clip from Makkah’s Grand Mosque shows a security officer confronting pilgrims, pulling a woman and pushing a man. Online debate erupts over whether his actions were justified or harsh. pic.twitter.com/LcKjTjKIPp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 3, 2025

The clip, which surfaced on Monday evening, November 3, initially had only a few views but rapidly spread across social media platforms within hours. By late night, it had been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, drawing strong public reactions and sparking debate over the officer’s behaviour.

Mixed reactions online

One user commented, “He shouldn’t have touched or pulled a woman. It’s natural for people to feel upset seeing that.” Another wrote, “Some Masjid al-Haram officers treat pilgrims harshly. They push and shout instead of guiding politely.”

Others defended the officer, noting that he was enforcing mosque regulations to maintain order. A user wrote, “Certain areas are not meant for sitting as they block pathways. The officer was only doing his duty.

A user claiming to have served in Haram security said, “Officers deal with massive crowds and difficult situations every day. It’s hard to stay calm in every moment, but most genuinely try to do their best.”

Working conditions and challenges

Observers noted that such reactions often stem from the challenging conditions faced by mosque security officers. Managing millions of worshippers daily, enforcing safety rules, and preventing overcrowding require constant vigilance and rapid decision-making.

Long working hours, intense heat, and communication barriers with non-Arabic-speaking pilgrims further increase stress levels. Under such pressure, even minor disruptions can provoke frustration or urgency, which may be misinterpreted as rudeness.

There has been no official statement from Saudi authorities regarding the incident so far. However, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques frequently reminds visitors to respect regulations and cooperate with security personnel to ensure safety and smooth movement within the mosques.

Similar past incidents

In March 2025, another viral video from the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah showed a woman slapping a security officer after he stopped her from entering a restricted area. The officer retaliated, and the clip ignited similar debate online.

Also Read Video: Saudia Airlines crew praised for feeding elderly Umrah passenger

Security conduct at the holy sites remains a frequent topic of discussion. While many pilgrims commend officers for their patience and professionalism, others share accounts of being pushed or spoken to sternly, especially in crowded areas.

Despite differing perspectives, most agree that maintaining order and safety at Islam’s holiest sites is an immense responsibility — one that requires both firmness and compassion.