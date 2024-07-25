Video: Pro-Palestine activists release insects in Netanyahu’s US hotel

Pro-Palestine protesters and other activists have allegedly released maggots and crickets at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is staying.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, July 24, the Palestinian Youth Movement shared a video of moving creatures on a table surrounded by Israeli and American flags.

“BON APPETIT!! MAGGOTS RELEASED ON THE CRIMINAL ZIONIST’S WAR TABLE!,” the organization said.

It added, “Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people.”

Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people. pic.twitter.com/hEc2HzL8Jb — Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) July 24, 2024

“Mealworms and maggots (not talking about Netanyahu) were left on their banquet tables, and crickets were released on multiple floors of the hotel.

“Fire alarms were triggered for over 30 minutes on multiple floors to ensure that there will be no rest before Netanyahu and Congress disgrace themselves in front of the world for failing to achieve any of their military and political objectives.”

It further continued, “May their dreams be haunted by the death of our people and the decay of their society, VIDEO:

“There will be no peace, there will be no rest, until the war criminal’s arrest,” the “youth movement” wrote as it concluded the post, threatening further criminal mischief.

In a statement to The New York Post, the Watergate Hotel confirmed the “unfortunate” insect infestation.

The hotel said that it prioritises guest safety and staff well-being, sanitises property, and cooperates with authorities.

“We are cooperating fully with authorities, who are handling the situation. As this is an open case, we are unable to provide any further details at this time,” the hotel added.

Israel PM Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Monday, July 22, for a visit that includes meetings with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump.

As I departed for the United States, I thanked President Biden for the many things he did for the State of Israel during the war and his years as President, Vice President, and Senator.



I look forward to my important meeting with the President.



The following are my remarks… pic.twitter.com/mPcrXbkLUj — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 22, 2024

Netanyahu’s visit to the US has spurred protests against the Gaza conflict, charging Israel of war crimes and attacking civilians, despite Netanyahu’s insistence that the operations are required to liberate prisoners and eliminate Hamas.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving nearly 39,090 deaths and 90,147 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza since October 7, following a Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution requesting a ceasefire.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has accused Israel of genocide and ordered Tel Aviv to halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge.