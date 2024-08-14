Video: Revanth Reddy receives warm welcome at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who returned to Hyderabad after a tour of the USA and South Korea, received a warm welcome at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

Outside the airport, many Congress workers and supporters were seen presenting shawls and bouquets of flowers to the Chief Minister.

Following the welcome at RGIA, the Chief Minister took to his X handle to share a video and thanked Congress leaders and workers for the warm welcome.

This evening, he is scheduled to inaugurate Cognizant’s new campus in Kokapet.

The Telangana government aims to attract investments that not only increase the state’s revenue but also provide job opportunities.

Rs 31,500 crore investment deal concluded during US visit

Earlier, a Rs 31,500 crore investment deal was signed during Revanth Reddy’s visit to the US, which concluded on Sunday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), during the visit, 19 investment deals/MOUs totaling Rs 31,500 crore were concluded. This is expected to create 30,750 new jobs in the state.

The delegation, comprising IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and officials, held over 50 business meetings and three roundtable conferences in New York, Washington, Dallas, and California.

The CMO claimed that the delegation received massive support for various major initiatives, including the creation of a Future City, AI City, rejuvenation of the Musi River, and positioning Telangana as the right fit for America, Inc.’s quest for a China-plus-one alternative.