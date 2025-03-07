Video: Saudi Arabia launches test run of sea taxi in Jeddah

In a major step forward, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched the test run of its much-anticipated sea taxi project in Jeddah.

The project was inaugurated by Jeddah Mayor Saleh Al-Turki on Thursday, March 6, in the presence of Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Rumaih Al-Rumaih and other government officials.

لتطوير قطاع النقل وتعزيز السياحة البحرية بمدينة جدة 🌊



دشن معالي #أمين_جدة الأستاذ صالح بن علي التركي، المرحلة الأولى لمشروع #التاكسي_البحري بحضور نائب وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية ورئيس الهيئة العامة للنقل المكلف معالي د. رميح بن محمد الرميح وعدد من ممثلي الجهات ذا ت… pic.twitter.com/OFooBvfmyz — Jeddah Transport Company (JTC) شركة مواصلات جدة (@JeddahTransport) March 6, 2025

The first phase of the project connects three key locations:

Jeddah Yacht Club

Al-Balad Historic District

Sharm Obhur District

There are currently two boats in operation: one seating 94 passengers and another seating 55 passengers.

During Ramzan, the service runs daily from 3:30 pm to 1:30 am. Ticket fares range between SR25 and SR50, while children travel for free. The boats also offer dedicated access points for people with disabilities, accommodating up to four wheelchairs.

Passengers can book tickets via the Jeddah Transport Company app.

Jeddah Mayor Saleh Al-Turki described the sea taxi as a strategic addition to Jeddah’s tourism and maritime transport sector, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to improve transport infrastructure.

Jeddah Transport Company CEO Eng. Yousef Al-Sayegh emphasised that the project will enhance safe and efficient maritime travel, contributing to a better quality of life in Jeddah.

The Jeddah sea taxi project was first announced in October 2017. In 2019, Saudi newspaper Al-Watan reported that the project’s cost was 36 million Saudi riyals at the time.