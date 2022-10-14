Video: Saudi man sponsors Sudanese employee’a wedding party

Riyadh: In one of the highest forms of social solidarity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), a citizen from the city of Sakaka in Al-Jawf region took care of all the expenses of a wedding party of his Sudanese employee, local media reported.

This came in a report published on Al Ekhbariya channel that the resident decided to hold his wedding ceremony in the Kingdom, in the presence of those invited to the ceremony.

Saudi citizen Musa al-Qadib said that Mohammed Jamal, Sudanese expat is loved by everyone here, and everyone who worked with them testifies to this, which is evidenced by the keenness of many to attend his wedding.

For his part, Sudanese resident Mohamed Jamal said that the relationship that binds him to everyone in the Kingdom has become a family relationship, not just a work relationship.

He added that he has been working with Engineer Musa al-Qadib for more than seven years, and that the relationship between them is not determined by work alone.

Jamal explained that most of those he knows in Sakaka attended his wedding, whether Sudanese or Saudis.

The video showed the sponsor’s participation in preparing for Jamal’s party and welcoming the guests.

