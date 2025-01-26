Video: Sharjah launches AI-driven parking system

Sharjah has rolled out a cutting-edge smart parking system driven by artificial intelligence to manage over 90,000 parking spaces across the city.

The announcement was made by the Sharjah Municipality on Sunday, January 26, via their X account, marking a major step towards enhancing urban mobility and traffic management.

بلدية مدينة الشارقة تعلن تفعيل ساحات المواقف الذكية في مدينة الشارقة.



الشارقة دائماً نحو المستقبل. pic.twitter.com/lgJOC9G2RJ — بلدية مدينة الشارقة (@ShjMunicipality) January 26, 2025

How the new parking system works

Automatic license plate detection: When a vehicle enters a parking area, its license plate is automatically registered by the system.

Mawqef app integration: Drivers can use the “Mawqef” application to find available parking spots, check fees, and make payments conveniently through credit cards or e-wallets.

Flexible subscriptions: Long-term parking options are available, ranging from daily to yearly passes, giving motorists more flexibility.

Key features and benefits

Convenient payments: Say goodbye to physical tickets—payments can be managed entirely through the app, ensuring a seamless experience.

72-Hour grace period: Drivers have up to 72 hours to settle fees before fines are issued, providing added convenience.