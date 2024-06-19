Video: Slipper hurled at PM Modi’s car in UP’s Varanasi

A slipper flung was at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s car on Tuesday, June 19, while he was on a visit to his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. A chappal (slipper) was flung at the PM’s car as his convoy passed a crowd who had gathered to welcome him. A video of security personnel removing the slipper has gone massively viral on social media.

This was PM Modi’s recent visit to the constituency after he won the seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

PM Narender Modi won the Lok Sabha seat with a small margin of 1,52,513, settling at a total of 6,12,940, contesting against state Congress chief Ajay Rai. According to the election commission’s data, this margin has only narrowed from the last two elections in 2019 and 2014.

In 2019, PM Modi won the Lok Sabha polls by a margin of 4,79,505 votes (45.2%) while in 2014, he won by a margin of 3,71,784 votes (36.14 %).

This incident has raised questions over his diminishing popularity amongst the people. Unlike the last two terms, the BJP fell short of a majority and could muster only 240 seats. The party was forced to form a coalition with its NDA partners to cross the majority of 270. The NDA led by the BJP won a total of 293 seats, 28 of which were secured by Bihar chief minister and JD (U) supremo Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu.

The INDIA bloc secured 232 seats, 99 from Congress alone.

It may be recalled that in an interview for a news channel post the elections a BJP worker, who was agitated by the party’s functioning, had alleged that PM Modi, who was initially trailing by 8,000 votes in the Varanasi constituency during Lok Sabha elections, allegedly won the seat after ‘votes were arranged’ for him.