Video: Social media influencer booked for nuisance in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A social media influencer was Wednesday, January 1, booked for creating a nuisance in a mall in Hyderabad.

The accused was identified as Kurapati Vamshi, who operates an Instagram handle under the name Power Harsha. He walked into a mall with a group of bouncers, carrying a briefcase. Vamshi was booked following a complaint filed on the National Cybercrime Portal on December 31.

The video (Reel) shared on Vamshi’s Instagram account shows him walking into the mall with the bouncers. Based on the complaint, the Cybercrime police booked a case for creating public nuisance under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

Previously, a video circulating on social media showed Vamshi throwing currency notes while moving in traffic in Hyderabad. At that time he was sent to judicial remand after being booked by Sanathnagar and Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police under section 125 of the BNS.