Video: Student held for desecration of Quran in Bangladesh

A student was arrested for desecration of the Holy Quran in Bangladesh’s Dhaka on October 4. The accused was identified as Apurba Paul.

According to reports, a video of Paul tearing the Quran and kicking it has gone viral. The incident occurred at the North South University in Dhaka. As fellow students confronted Paul, he reportedly said that the book was bought with his father’s money, and it gave him the right to do with it as he wished.

Security guards intervened and chucked the student out of the campus before the police arrived and took him into custody. Paul desecrated the Quran after he was denied entry into class for arriving late and was asked to sit outside with the religious text.

According to The Daily Observer, the NSU Islam Practitioners Facebook page detailed the morning’s events, describing how Apurba “deliberately placed the Holy Quran on the ground, kicked it, tore out its pages and recorded a video”.

The post characterised the act as one that “deeply insults not only Muslim religious sensibilities but universal human decency as well”.

University records reveal Apurba had previously been suspended for three semesters due to “disciplinary violations and immoral conduct.”

Faculty members have reported his “arrogant behaviour and boundary-crossing actions throughout his academic tenure.”

Allegations against him include entering a mosque wearing shoes and attempting to strike the imam with his footwear when confronted.

More seriously, he faces accusations of involvement in a December incident at the Ghatpara area, where an individual was allegedly doused with petrol and set alight.