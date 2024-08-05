Video: Telangana constables turn life saviour for man

Hyderabad: Two police constables turned lifesavers for a man who accidentally fell from a wall and lost consciousness in Mulugu district on Monday, August 5.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media showing one of the constables performing CPR on the man who was presumed dead.

According to reports, the man named Laxman had lost consciousness after falling off a wall. He was initially ignored by people who thought he had died.

To his good luck, constables Madhu and B Madhukar, who were standing nearby, immediately performed CPR, an emergency lifesaving procedure used when the heart stops beating. They continued to perform the procedure till the man regained consciousness.

The man was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The superintendent of Police (SP) has praised the constables for their swift action and timely intervention, which saved the man’s life.

This incident highlights the importance of prompt medical attention and the role of first responders in saving lives. The constables’ selfless act has earned them accolades from the community and the police department.