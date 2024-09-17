Video: Woman beats co-passenger on train from Gulbarga to Tandur

Woman was seen abusing and hitting the man with her footwear.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th September 2024 9:56 am IST
Woman beats co-passenger on train from Gulbarga to Tandur
Woman beats co-passenger on train from Gulbarga to Tandur. (Image: X)

In an incident that took place on a train from Gulbarga to Tandur, a woman assaulted her co-passenger.

In the video circulating on social media, the woman can be seen abusing and hitting the man with her footwear.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on September 15. It is also alleged that the woman used offensive language, insulting his religion.

Also Read
Video: Woman dies after being hit by RTC bus in Hyderabad

Although the cause of the incident that took place on the train from Gulbarga to Tandur is not yet clear, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan has requested the railway department to take action against the woman.

In another video, he shared statements from eyewitnesses.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th September 2024 9:56 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button