Video: Woman beats co-passenger on train from Gulbarga to Tandur

In an incident that took place on a train from Gulbarga to Tandur, a woman assaulted her co-passenger.

In the video circulating on social media, the woman can be seen abusing and hitting the man with her footwear.

Reportedly, the incident occurred on September 15. It is also alleged that the woman used offensive language, insulting his religion.

Although the cause of the incident that took place on the train from Gulbarga to Tandur is not yet clear, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan has requested the railway department to take action against the woman.

Before comming to any conclusion that Mr Nayeem might have done something wrong with that lady please listen to this eyewitnesses who himself is a Hindu./2 pic.twitter.com/wOnhK0v1w2 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) September 16, 2024

In another video, he shared statements from eyewitnesses.