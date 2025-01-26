Video: Woman humiliated in over loan repayment in Telangana

Hyderabad: A woman was humiliated in public by officials from the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) in Telangana’s Jangaon on Sunday, January 26. The incident took place as the woman was unable to repay a loan.

Members of SERP arrived at the woman’s residence and demanded she repay the loan. The woman identified as Guguloth Lakshmi, a resident of Pedatanda village under Devaruppla mandal, had taken a loan through a self-help group under Telangana Grameena Bank. She was due to pay Rs 61,000, according to reports.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, officials are seen demanding repayment of the loan amount.

An official said that as per the district collector’s order, SERP field officers, bank officials and others visited the houses of those who had taken loans.

Also Read 76th Republic Day: Indian flag posted by Telangana digital media triggers row

He further says that 30 officials, including SERP field officers and others, arrived at Lakshmi’s house and insisted she repay Rs 51,000 before January 28 while Rs 10,000 be paid immediately. “In case she fails to pay, the SERP department officials would arrive at her house again and sit in front of her house and demand repayment,” the official said.

A woman was publicly humiliated in Telangana's Jangaon as she was unable to repay the loan. @TheSiasatDaily #Telangana #Jangaon pic.twitter.com/Z7QcBrZeKS — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) January 26, 2025

The official is also that next they would go to Rajanna’s house and continue the same practice. “We will not move until the loan is repaid,” the official says.