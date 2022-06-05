Views of fringe elements: India responds to Qatar over remarks on Prophet Muhammad

The Indian embassy in Doha on Sunday responded to the Qatar foreign ministry’s criticism of derogatory remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against Prophet Muhammed.

Following criticism from Arab and Islamic countries across the world, the two spokepersons belonging to the ruling party BJP were sacked from their positions.

The Indian embassy in Qatar in their clarification held that the controversial remarks are views of fringe elements and not the Government of India.

A spokesperson of the Indian Embassy in Doha, the capital of Qatar, said in a press release that the Ambassador held a meeting at the Foreign Office, expressing concern over objectionable tweets defaming religious figures in India.

“Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements,” a statement from the Indian Embassy read.

“In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks,” it added.

It further said a statement has been issued by the Indian government emphasising the country’s equal respect for all religions. “Vested interests that are against India – Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments,” it added.

Hello @IndEmbDoha, I can share several tweets by many such "Fringe Elements" associated with the ruling BJP Govt. https://t.co/ATYp6Ramwt — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 5, 2022

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned Dr Deepak Mittal, the Ambassador of India to the country, and handed him an official note, expressing the disappointment of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation of the controversial remarks.

Meanwhile, Qatar welcomed the statement issued by the ruling BJP in India in which it announced the suspension and expulsion of party officials who made the statements.

After Qatar & Kuwait, Iran summons India’s envoy.

Kuwait demanded a “public apology for these hostile statements, the continuation of which would constitute a deterrent measure or punishment to increase extremism and hatred and undermine the elements of moderation”.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned India’s ambassador to Tehran over an “insult to the Prophet of Islam in an Indian TV show,” according to state media.

With the growing global condemnation towards Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s members – Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad, the party has suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal from its primary membership on Sunday.

On June 1, senior BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal also tweeted from his official Twitter page against the Prophet.

Many Arab citizens began denouncing Indian products. Reports of Indians, who serve a large percent of the working population in the Gulf countries, being laid off by their Arab bosses also started surfacing on the internet. However these claims could not be verified.

‘Boycott India’ tweets started trending on Twitter. In fact, the Grand Mufti of Oman along with influential Twitter users also join the movement.