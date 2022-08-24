Vijay Kumar Sinha steps down as Bihar Assembly Speaker

Patna: Ahead of the floor test, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigned from his post on Wednesday. He announced his resignation during the special Assembly session called by the ruling party.

“As I do not have the number and the ruling party has brought no confidence motion against me, I am resigning from the post of the Speaker,” the BJP leader said while addressing the House.

“The no confidence motion was brought by nine members of the House of which eight are not in accordance with the law. One of the MLAs, who is now a state minister, has mentioned that I have lost the majority in the Assembly to remain as speaker which is genuine. The other eight have levelled baseless allegations. They accused me of siding with the ruling parties which is absolutely wrong,” he stated.

“My tenure witnessed several developments, including “Adarsh” MLA concept, 100 years of centenary celebration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came for the first time in the Bihar Assembly and inaugurated the “Satabdi Smriti Stambh” etc,” Sinha said. After announcing his resignation, he adjourned the House.

Soon after it, Parliamentary Affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary raised an objection to the adjournment terming it “against the law”.

Meanwhile, Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav convened the meeting of RJD late on Tuesday night and unanimously selected Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as the new speaker.

Besides him, MLC and JD-U leader Devesh Chandra Thakur had filed the nomination for the post of chairman of Bihar legislative council and was elected unopposed.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Vijat Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, and many other leaders were present in Bihar Legislative council.