Visas of over 1000 students in US cancelled, deportation fears rise: Report

More than 1,000 foreign students in the United States have lost their visas or legal status in a recent move by the US government that has triggered fear and panic among foreign students, many of whom are Indian.

The impromptu move by the American government has impacted students at more than 160 institutions of higher education, including Harvard, Stanford, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University, reported the Associated Press.

Most of the students were notified abruptly by their universities that their visas were being cancelled or their legal status was ending, and often without reasons or due process.

Some students had their visas cancelled for minor offences like outstanding traffic fines or even for no known violations. These students’ attorneys claim the government has not been clear enough, and most students haven’t received formal notices to show up in immigration court, so they are not certain what they should do next.

The crackdown is also part of a larger policy by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security, which now directly terminates student statuses in government databases, as opposed to previously, when colleges would report no longer enrolled students. This has caused a sudden surge in cases and mass panic among international students, who fear detention or deportation.

Some of the students have brought lawsuits against the government, claiming that their due process rights are being infringed. Some federal judges in various states have made temporary orders to reinstate some of the affected students to their pre-decision status while their cases are under consideration. Even with these court actions, most of the students remain unclear about their fate in the US.

The crisis has also affected students who are employed in the US on “optional practical training” following graduation, a scheme which enables them to work for a temporary period while seeking work visas. With more than 1.1 million foreign students in the US, including approximately 500,000 graduate students and 342,000 undergraduates, the problem affects a considerable number of foreign students.