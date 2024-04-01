Volunteers worked over 3.5L hrs at Prophet’s Mosque in Ramzan

The most notable services provided by the volunteer teams include location guidance, crowd organization, language translation, distribution of meals and Zamzam water packages.

Volunteers work over 350,000 hours at Prophet's Mosque so far in Ramzan
At least 3,355 volunteers across 28 different entities have contributed 358,071 hours in the service of the Prophet’s Mosque during the first 15 days of Ramzan.

This contribution was coordinated by the Department of Social and Voluntary Services at the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The most notable services provided by the volunteer teams include location guidance, crowd organization, language translation, distribution of meals and Zamzam water packages, and following up on health cases.

Red Crescent handles 30K emergency calls in Madinah

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) medical teams deployed in Madinah dealt with 10,297 emergency calls so far in Ramzan, of which 4,730 entailed transporting patients to nearby medical facilities for necessary treatment.

The calls received during that period were related to medical issues, traffic accidents, and various other concerns.

According to SRCA Madinah branch Director General Dr. Ahmed Al-Zahrani, 6,312 volunteers dedicated a total of 40,810 hours to providing emergency services alongside the SRCA’s team at the Prophet’s and Quba mosques.

Ambulance services can be requested via 997 or the “Asefne” app, allowing users to report emergencies, track progress, and access nearby medical facilities and relief agencies.

