VP Dhankhar interacts with Indian community in Doha

Doha: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is on a two-day visit to Doha, on Monday interacted with the Indian community.

“Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with members of the Indian Community in Doha, Qatar. Dankhar lauded the community members for their accomplishments in their respective fields,” the Vice President’s office tweeted.

On Sunday, Indian Ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal said Dhankhar’s trip to Doha to attend the FIFA World Cup is a strong message for close ties enjoyed between India and Qatar.

VP @jdhankhar1 interacts with members of the Indian Community in Doha, Qatar.



VP lauded the community members for their accomplishments in their respective fields.

Speaking to ANI, Mittal said the Indian community there is happy and proud that the Vice President of India has arrived in Doha to represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup here in Qatar.

Dhankhar is on a two-day visit to the country at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

“It is a remarkable moment for the region and in Qatar. This is the first time that the World Cup is being held in this part of the World and so close to India. India being represented and the Vice President’s visit is a very strong message of very close ties enjoyed between India and Qatar,” he said.

Doha, Qatar | Indian community welcomes Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, on his visit to Doha in Qatar to represent India at the inaugural function of the FIFA World Cup 2022

The Indian envoy said Dhankhar’s visit reflects the age-old civilizational connect and the strong bond between the people of India and Qatar from ages. “The strong community of 8,00,000 who have made Qatar their second home,” he said.

Ambassador Mittal said that the Indian community has been involved in the FIFA World Cup organisation in one way or other. “Whether contributing to the building of the infrastructure related to FIFA or in terms of supporting, or India having one of the largest fans who are coming to watch this FIFA World Cup.”

Further underlining the importance of Dhankhar’s visit, Mittal said this is a historic moment.

“It will be an important milestone in the India-Qatar partnership and relationship. We are also going to celebrate the 50th year of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between India and Qatar next year,” he said.

On the bilateral front, the Indian envoy said, the two countries have a strong multifaceted bilateral cooperation which encompasses so many years, like trade, investment, energy, people-to-people (ties), culture and education.

“This visit certainly deepens the bond of friendship and will be very important for strengthening the bilateral relationship. His presence at this juncture also is the source of the Indian community in Qatar,” he said.

