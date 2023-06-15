Mamallapuram: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani with delegates at the W20 Summit Women-Led Development, in Mamallapuram, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Mamallapuram: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani visits the exhibition from grassroots entrepreneurs of Tamil Nadu during the W20 Summit Women-Led Development, in Mamallapuram, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Mamallapuram: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani with Former NITI Aayog CEO and Indias G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Chair Women 20 (W20) Dr. Sandhya Purecha, Prime Ministers Economic Advisory Council & W20 India Delegate Shamika Ravi, UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp and Chief Coordinator W20 Dharitri Patnaik during the W20 Summit Women-Led Development, in Mamallapuram, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)