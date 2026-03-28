No water, rotting vegetables, says BJP MP as he protests at Bowenpally market

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eatala Rajendar on Saturday, March 28, held a dhrana at the Bowenpally market yard alleging that the government not paying sanitation workers has turned the vegetable market into a dumpyard.

He said that contractors who remove garbage and the workers who clean the toilets haven’t been paid for the past nine months, resulting in a garbage pileup.

The rotting vegetables create a foul smell and spread infections, making customers hesitant to come. Business in the market is also on a decline, the MP said.

“There is no water in the water tank and no doors for the toilets. If one woman goes to the toilet, another woman has to stand guard outside,” he added.

“There is no proper underground drainage system and no one to dispose of the garbage. Knowing that I am coming today, they are sprinkling bleaching powder, but no permanent solution has been found. I haven’t come here to sit in a dharna for one or two hours… My dharna will continue until a permanent underground system is made to function, until the clean water system is improved, until the plant to make biogas from the rotten vegetables is revived, until the garbage contractors are paid and they clean, until a healthy market is created,” the MP stated in a post on X.

He suggested that the market be closed for two days for garbage removal.

The MP also took a jibe at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, saying that while he chalks up plans to invest lakhs of crores in Bharat Future City, he is unable to pay contractors of the market yard. “Revanth Reddy, who says he will beautify Hyderabad by investing lakhs of crores in Future City, in Musi rejuvenation — it’s been 9 months since he couldn’t pay 7 lakhs per month to the contractors cleaning this market yard, to the toilet cleaning contractors, to the garbage removal contractors. There is no greater shame than this,” his X post stated.