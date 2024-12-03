Want a happy marriage? Abhishek Bachchan has some advice

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan is known for his wit and impeccable acting skills, but his recent statement at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 has set social media abuzz for a completely different reason. Amid swirling rumors about his marriage to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actor offered a cheeky piece of advice to married men everywhere, which has since gone viral.

When asked how he delivers great performances, Abhishek humbly said, “It’s very simple. We just do what the director tells us. Chup chaap kaam karke ghar aajate hai (Quietly work and go home).” The host joked that it sounded like following a wife’s instructions, to which Abhishek replied, “Yes. All married men have to do that… do as your wife says.”

The funny remark comes amid rumors of trouble in his marriage to Aishwarya Rai. Fans started speculating after the couple made separate appearances at a wedding earlier this year. More rumors spread when Aishwarya shared photos from daughter Aaradhya’s birthday without Abhishek. However, videos later confirmed he was at the party.

Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 and have a daughter, Aaradhya, born in 2011. In interviews, Abhishek often praises Aishwarya for always being there for their daughter, calling himself lucky.

On the work front, Abhishek recently starred in I Want To Talk, earning praise for his acting despite the film’s lukewarm box office performance. He is set to appear in Be Happy, Housefull 5, and Shah Rukh Khan’s King.