Want Vicky Kaushal to follow you on Instagram? Here’s how you can

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in a biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’ and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. The trailer of the film was released recently and people have expressed their love for the star in the comments section.

Vicky, while promoting the film recently held an Instagram session in which he interacted with his fans. The actor was asked various questions by his fans during the chat session. One of the fans asked Vicky Kaushal to follow him on Instagram to which the actor replied that he will follow back those who will watch his movie ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Yes, the actor asked his fans to book the tickets for the movie and share screenshots of the same with him and after that, he will follow them back on social media. This unique way of promoting the film will perhaps help makers to make a little more business at the box office.

Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will be released on the 1st of December 2023.

Sam Bahadur has to face the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal at the box office and it is predicted that the movie will get affected as Animal has already created a buzz across the country. The advance book for both the movies has started but Animal is far ahead of Sam Bahadur.