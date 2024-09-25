Waqf bill: BJP MP Dubey seeks MHA probe over massive feedback

New Delhi: Raising concern over the nearly 1.25 crore feedback submissions received by the parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, BJP member Nishikant Dubey has called for a probe into their sources, including in the possible role of ISI and China.

This investigation must cover the possible roles of fundamentalist organisations, individuals like Zakir Naik, and foreign powers like the ISI and China, as well as their proxies, he has said in a letter written to the committee’s chairperson Jagdambika Pal.

Dubey, a committee member and fourth-term Lok Sabha MP, said the geographical origin of these submissions needs immediate attention, claiming that it is statistically improbable that such an overwhelming response could emerge organically from within India alone.

He described the enormity of feedback as “unprecedented” in which, he added, has set a global record for legislative submissions and invites scrutiny over the motivations and sources behind these communications.

He said it signals a disturbing trend that cannot be ignored. “I believe it is vital that the committee addresses these concerns head-on to ensure the integrity and independence of our legislative process,” he added.

Also Read There is reservation for women in Waqf Board: Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP

The committee examining the contentious bill, which has been opposed stridently by opposition parties and several Muslim groups for its alleged attempt to interfere in religious affairs, had come out with advertisement, seeking people’s feedback on its provisions.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had recently said that no one ever thought that the panel would receive recommendations in crores. Even if 1,000 recommendations or representations were made, it used to be considered a big number, he had said.

Dubey said in his letter to Pal that it is essential to ask whether foreign entities, organisations, and individuals may be deliberately orchestrating this “flood of responses to manipulate the democratic process”.

India has a robust parliamentary system, and any attempt to influence it through coordinated foreign intervention represent a direct threat to national sovereignty, he asserted.

Citing media reports, he said the content of a large portion of these submissions is identical or contains minor variations, signalling that many of these communications may be part of an organised campaign.

“It is not uncommon for special interest groups, both foreign and domestic, to use this tactic to saturate the legislative process with pre-drafted suggestions or demands, giving the illusion of mass public support. This orchestrated effort undermines the very purpose of soliciting genuine public feedback,” he said.

Hinting at the role of Islamic fundamentalist organisation, he said these groups often funded or influenced by outside powers seek to divide India along religious lines, destabilising its democracy and disrupting our legislative processes.

He said, “There is reason to suspect that these elements are leveraging the Waqf Bill deliberations to sow discord and polarise public opinion. These efforts are not isolated but part of a broader strategy by fundamentalist groups to manipulate sensitive issues in our country.”

The influence of a radical Islamist peacher Zakir Naik cannot be underestimated, he said.

There are credible concerns that Naik and his network may be involved in orchestrating this deluge of submissions to the Waqf Bill, leveraging the issue to further his extremist rhetoric, he added, noting that Naik is a fugitive wanted in India for promoting hate speech and inciting terrorism.

Dubey also mentioned foreign powers like Pakistani spy agency ISI, China, and radical organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and the Taliban, saying they have long had an interest in destabilising India and undermining its democracy.

Given the sheer volume of submissions and their questionable content, it is entirely plausible that foreign actors are attempting to influence the legislative process from the outside, he said.

“If foreign intelligence agencies are behind this flood of submissions, it would constitute an unprecedented attack on Indian sovereignty and a deliberate attempt to compromise the independence of Parliament,” he added.

Noting that Article 105 of the Constitution guarantees the free and fair functioning of Parliament, including the operations of its committees, he said any attempt by external forces to manipulate the legislative process will be an attack on the very foundations of parliamentary system.

Urging Pal to allow the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct a thorough investigation, he said the probe finding should be circulated to all members of the committee to ensure complete transparency.

He said, “This investigation is critical to preserving the fairness, integrity, and independence of the Waqf Bill deliberations.”