Washington-area airports halt flights due to chemical smell at air traffic centre

FAA spokeswoman Kristen Alsop said Friday that controllers were coming back to work and normal flight operations should return to normal soon.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th March 2026 9:29 am IST
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Washington: Airports serving Washington, D.C., Baltimore and some cities in Virginia briefly halted all flights on the evening of Friday, March 27, because of what federal authorities said was a strong chemical smell at the flight centre that controls traffic into the airports.

According to a spokesperson with the Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily stopped traffic at at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport, Charlottesville–Albemarle Airport and Richmond International Airport because of a the chemical odor at the Potomac TRACON.

The TRACON is a terminal radar approach control facility that manages air traffic for those regions, according to the FAA website.

Subhan Haleem

FAA spokeswoman Kristen Alsop said Friday that controllers were coming back to work and normal flight operations should return to normal soon.

It was the second time this month that airports in the region have had to halt flights because of a chemical smell at the Potomac facility. The previous ground stop, which lasted about an hour, was the result of a strong odor that was traced to a circuit, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an X posting.

Operations resumed in that incident after firefighters confirmed there was no danger to air traffic controllers.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th March 2026 9:29 am IST

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