Watch: After Charminar, Ananya Panday surprises fans in Hitec City

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been in Hyderabad for more than a week, busy shooting for her upcoming film Chand Mera Dil with co-star Lakshya. Recently, several videos of the duo filming near the iconic Charminar went viral on Instagram.

In the clips, Ananya looked stunning in a red saree while Lakshya wore a matching red kurta. The pair shot bike sequences, with Ananya riding pillion as the majestic Charminar lit up the backdrop. Fans who recognized them were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the shoot, creating a wave of excitement online.

Now Spotted in Hitec City

After Charminar, the film’s shoot has now moved to the busy streets of Hitec City. Once again, videos from the set have taken over social media. This time, Ananya and Lakshya were seen filming bike scenes on the roads of Hitec City late at night. The streets added a modern touch to the romantic drama, contrasting with the historic charm of Charminar.

Crowds gathered quickly as the actors rode through the bustling area. Many bystanders captured the moment, and the clips are already trending across Instagram and fan pages.

Film to Release in 2025

Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni, known for Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and is produced by Dharma Productions. The romantic drama is one of the most awaited films of 2025. With the stunning visuals of Hyderabad as its backdrop, the movie is already creating strong buzz even before its release.