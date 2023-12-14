Watch: Akbaruddin Owaisi reviews security for Telangana Assembly session

Following the security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, a meeting convened by Telangana Legislative Assembly pro-tem speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi and Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy decided to strictly implement security measures during the ongoing Assembly session.

State Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu, the state DGP, and other senior police officials attended the meeting.

The meeting, held as per the directives of the Pro-Tem Speaker, condemned the incident of security breach in Parliament, Sridhar Babu’s office said in a statement Wednesday night.

The meeting assessed the security measures needed to prevent similar incidents during the Assembly session.

Police officials were instructed to strictly implement the three-step security system.

Akbaruddin Owaisi emphasised thorough checks for every person visiting Assembly

Pro-Tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi emphasised thorough checks for every person visiting the Assembly. The decision was made not to issue any new passes beyond those already distributed.

The Assembly session commenced on December 9, with newly-elected members taking oath, adjourning until December 14.

Telangana speaker election

The Speaker election in Telangana was scheduled for December 14.

With only one nomination received at the Assembly Secretariat, two-time Congress MLA from Vikarabad and former Minister Gaddam Prasad Kumar has been elected unopposed as the Speaker.

Today, Pro-Tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi will announce his unanimous election on the house floor, marking the end of the pro-tem speaker’s office.