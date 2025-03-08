Watch: Ambulance scooter service launched at Prophet’s Mosque for Ramzan

Madinah Health Cluster (MHC) has launched an ambulance scooter service at the Prophet’s Mosque since the beginning of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025, aiming to provide urgent medical assistance to visitors swiftly and efficiently.

This initiative enhances emergency response within the mosque’s courtyards, ensuring rapid access to beneficiaries and delivering necessary medical care as quickly as possible.

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve ambulance services within the Prophet’s Mosque courtyards, the MHC introduced this project to support faster medical interventionxmmñ

The ambulance scooter enables seamless movement among worshippers, visitors, and crowds, allowing for rapid intervention in emergency and critical cases before transferring patients to health facilities for further treatment.

According to the MHC, the service has already assisted 91 cases since its launch at the start of Ramzan. All cases were referred to health facilities in the central region, including Al-Salam Endowment Hospitals, Al-Haram Hospital, Al-Safiyah Centre, and Bab Jibril Centre for urgent care.

