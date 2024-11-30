Watch: Arvind Kejriwal attacked with liquid during padyatra in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was allegedly attacked after a man threw liquid on him during his padyatra in the national capital’s Malviya Nagar on Saturday, November 30.

The man was immediately overpowered and handed over to the police.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows a beaming Kejriwal shaking hands with his supporters when suddenly the accused throws a liquid at him. Kejriwal’s security immediately shields the him from further attacks.

VIDEO | Security personnel overpowered a man who apparently tried to attack AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/aYydNCXYHM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2024

AAP has responded strongly to the attack claiming that the attacker is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP also made a reference of the growing law and order decline in the Union Territory and threw light on the Delhi Police inability to curb it.

It should be noted that being a Union Territory, the Delhi Police is governed by the Union Home Ministry and not the Delhi government.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena took to X stating that BJP was ‘nervous’ for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election in 2025.

“Today in broad daylight, a BJP worker attacked Kejriwal-ji. The BJP is feeling very nervous about losing the Delhi elections for the third time. Delhi people will take revenge for such cheap acts. Last time they got eight seats, this time Delhi people will give zero seats to BJP,” her X post read.

Attacker wanted to burn Kejriwal alive: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged the attacker wanted to set Kejriwal afire after throwing spirit on him.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj also alleged that the attacker was connected with the BJP.

“एक हाथ में स्पीरिट और दूसरे हाथ में माचिस… आज अरविंद केजरीवाल को ज़िंदा जलाने की कोशिश की गई… वे जब से पदयात्रा कर रहे हैं, भाजपा को नींद नहीं आ रही है… आरोपी, नरेंद्र मोदी, योगी, संगीत सोम आदि को फॉलो करता है. इसके fb पर BJP का id card भी है”

– PC में मंत्री @Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/5AVjqzqe2d — निरंजन मिश्रा (@Niranjan_journo) November 30, 2024

On Saturday evening, Kejriwal was greeting people standing behind a cordon when the man approached him and splashed some liquid on him, following which the security personnel swiftly overpowered him. Kejriwal and the security personnel accompanying him were later seen wiping their faces.

“A man threw spirit on him (Kejriwal). We could smell it. And there was an attempt to burn him (Kejriwal) alive.

“The man was carrying spirit in one hand and a matchbox in the other hand. He threw spirit that fell on Kejriwal and me… but he could not start the fire. Our alert volunteers and the public caught him,” Bharadwaj claimed in a press conference.