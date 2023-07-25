Watch: Bebika physically attacks Manisha in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: Bigg Boss house is undoubtedly not an easy place to survive and and over the years, it has witnessed numerous heated arguments and fights. While verbal expressions of anger are allowed, physical altercations are strictly prohibited by the rules of the show.

Unfortunately, in the last night’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 we saw Bebika Dhurve crossing the line and attacking Manisha Rani during Angel Vs Devil task.

Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani fight in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bebika made some serious accusations against Manisha, claiming that she used bad language and treated others poorly. Bebika even said that Manisha only hangs out with boys in the house. The Bihari girl strongly denied all these allegations and tried to make peace by offering a hug, but Bebika declined and pushed her aggressively towards Elvish Yadav. This heated argument left Manisha in tears. Abhishek interrupts and slams Bebika for getting physical. Watch the video below.

Manisha just Huged her with her pure heart❤️ but this evil Bebika pushed her forcely it is clearly visible#Shameonyoubebika

But #Abhisha is always their to Bright

But thier is #ElAbhiSha to take you to your level🎚️#manisharanibbqueen #ManishalsReal #ElvishYadav #AbhishekMalhan pic.twitter.com/hKFFeTwSgi — Abhishek Malhan (@AabiMd) July 24, 2023

Twitter users are now rallying in support of Manisha. They expressed their solidarity by trending hashtags such as ‘StopDemeaningManish’ and posting messages condemning violence and advocating for respectful behavior in the reality show. Many are demanding Bebika’s eviction from the show.

Check out some reactions below.

What’s your take on Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve’s fight?Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.