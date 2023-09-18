Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate Sultan Al Neyadi’s homecoming

Abu Dhabi: Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest edifice, lit up with the picture welcoming United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi back to his home country.

Al Neyadi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 18, after spending six months in International Space Station (ISS) and two weeks in the United States (US), to recover and adapt to Earth’s gravity.

Watch the video below here

#برج_خليفة يضيء ترحيبًا بعودة البطل رائد الفضاء سلطان النيادي إلى الوطن بعد إنجاز أطول مهمة فضائية في تاريخ العرب.#BurjKhalifa lights up, welcoming astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi to the UAE, after his completion of the longest Arab space mission in history. pic.twitter.com/5pWEOO712Z — Emaar Dubai (@emaardubai) September 18, 2023

The 42-year-old Al Neyadi, who took off from earth on March 3, spent 186 days in space to complete the first long-duration human spaceflight mission undertaken by an Arab aboard the ISS.

He made history for the second time when he became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk, an extravehicular activity (EVA), in the vacuum of outer space outside the ISS on April 28.

Al Neyadi and his crewmates on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 returned to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Dragon’s Endeavor spacecraft, landing at 8:17 am Gulf time on Monday, September 4, off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.