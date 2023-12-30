Watch: Cars stuck as hailstones pile up in Saudi Arabia’s Buraidah

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th December 2023 2:16 pm IST
Watch: Cars get struck as hail piles up in Saudi Arabia's Buraidah
In a rare weather phenomenon, video footage circulated on social media platforms showed the hailstones piled up like snow on the streets in the city of Buraidah in Qassim region in Saudi Arabia on Friday, December 29.

This comes at a time when the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is witnessing weather fluctuations and inconsistent rainfall in various regions.

One of the video clips shows the hailstones piling up on roads and cars getting stuck in the streets.

The video clip depicts people navigating through hail and attempting to remove their vehicles.

Watch the videos below here

On Saturday, December 30, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red alert in the Qassim region.

The center predicts heavy rains, high-speed winds, lack of horizontal visibility, hail, high waves, and thunderbolts. This weather condition is expected to continue until 6 pm on Saturday.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged caution during rainy weather, advising safe shelter, avoiding valley crossings, and avoiding low areas and water pools.

