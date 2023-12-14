Watch: Did Mohammed Shami leave ‘Sajda’ midway during World Cup? Cricketer clarifies

Mohammed Shami has finally broken his silence on the controversy that erupted after many netizens claimed that the cricketer left ‘Sajda’ midway during a World Cup match.

The incident occurred during the India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where Shami’s exceptional performance helped him take five wickets. After the match, some netizens attempted to give it a communal angle by alleging that he abandoned ‘Sajda’ halfway.

Mohammed Shami broke silence over ‘Sajda’ controversy in World Cup

In an interview, Mohammed Shami broke the silence over the ‘Sajda’ controversy in the World Cup and stated, “If I want to do Sajda then who will stop me? I won’t stop anyone from other religion nor will they stop me. If I want to do it, I will do it. What’s the problem in it? I’m a Muslim, I proudly say that I’m a Muslim and an Indian.”

He continued, “If I had any problem then I wouldn’t be living in India. If I had to take permission to do Sajda from someone then why will I live here”

Continuing his clarification over the incident in the World Cup, Mohammed Shami said, “People like this are not on anyone’s side. They only want to create a ruckus. I bowled with 200 percent intensity in that game against Sri Lanka. Wickets were falling in quick succession and after taking 3 wickets, I thought I had to take a 5-wicket haul today. I was tired of not getting a wicket despite beating the edge of the batter so many times. I was bowling at full tilt. So when I got my 5th wicket, I sank to the ground and kneeled. People gave a different meaning to it. I think people who are misinterpreting these things don’t have any other work,” he added.

Netizens react after the incident?

Following the incident, reactions from netizens varied, with some criticising and others giving communal colour to the situation.

Suresh Chavhanke of Sudarshan News shared the video of Mohammed Shami in the World Cup and wrote, ‘Yeh Kya Karne Ja Raha tha’ (What was he about to do?). In response, one netizen expressed disdain, saying, ‘Itni nafrat laate kahan se ho? Kyun hinduon ka naam badnam karte ho subah sham? Kuchh to sharam karo!’

Some of the Pakistan netizens also tried to bring religion into cricket by sharing photographs of former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria and Indian bowler Mohammed Shami in the World Cup side by side.

Left: Danish Kaneria freely observing his religious practice after taking a wicket for Pakistan.



