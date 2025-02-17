Watch: Dolphins spotted near Ras Mohaisen beach in Makkah

Riyadh: A dolphin was recently spotted swimming near Ras Mohaisen beach, a scenic coastal destination in the Makkah region of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captured video and images of the dolphin gliding through the waters just a short distance from the shore, approximately 20 kilometers from the Jeddah-Haizan highway.

Also Read Seven Hyderabad workers jailed in Saudi Arabia, families seek help

According to local fishermen, the beach’s calm waters provide an ideal habitat for dolphins, which are occasionally seen in the area.

Watch the dolphin sighting video here

#فيديو_واس | في مشهد أخاذ وساحر.. ظهور الدلافين على شواطئ رأس محيسن بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.#واس_جودة_الحياة pic.twitter.com/6YLMoLKOEB — واس جودة الحياة (@SPAqualitylife) February 15, 2025

Ras Mohaisen is known for its picturesque coastline and tranquil environment, making it a popular getaway for locals and tourists alike.

The Red Sea‘s diverse marine life ranks its beaches among top tourist destinations globally. The variety of marine creatures draws thousands of tourists from various countries, eager to dive into its waters and explore its rich underwater world.