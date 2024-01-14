Watch: Dubai cops fulfills bride’s wish for jailed father to attend wedding

Dubai: In a heartwarming gesture, the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments in Dubai have fulfilled the wish of wish of a young Arab girl by allowing her inmate father to witness her marriage.

This came after the girl had submitted a request to the department seeking their assistance to fulfil her wish.

In her appeal, the girl had stated that an Arab gentleman had made a marriage proposal, expressing his genuine wish to unite their lives in matrimony.

She emphasised that having her father’s consent to the marriage was important and highlighted that his presence holds immense value in her life and carries deep meaning for her entire family.

Dubai Police, led by Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, worked tirelessly to ensure her heartfelt wish was fulfilled.

Brigadier Marwan Jalfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, confirmed that the Department had received the request and evaluated the financial and emotional circumstances surrounding her father’s presence during the preparations for her marriage, considering his role as the family’s primary breadwinner.

Brig Jalfar highlighted that the ‘Bring Joy to the Inmate’s Daughter’ initiative launched by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, aiming to ensure the bride’s happiness.

“The Department expanded the support to encompass assistance in preparing and furnishing her new home, aiming to create a harmonious and joyful marital environment for the couple while also acknowledging its positive influence on her father,” he added.

The bride, her father, and the groom expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation towards the Dubai Police.