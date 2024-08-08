Watch: Emirates unveils stunning new Boeing 777 cabin design

The United Arab Emirates has unveiled a stunning new cabin design on its Boeing 777 aircraft with a completely new look to the cabins.

The revamped Boeing 777 started its first service, with a trip to Geneva on Wednesday, August 7.

The pictures of a new cabin that has surfaced on social media show a modern aesthetic with upgraded seating, enhanced lighting and state-of-the-art internment systems.

This debut comes as part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to enhance the passenger experience through innovative and luxurious travel options.

President of Emirates Airlines Sir Tim Clark stated that the Emirates continues to carry out a commitment to deliver an unmatchable onboard experience with the introduction of four latest Boeing 777 with new signature interiors.

“Our latest Business Class cabin offers customers a sense of exclusivity and privacy, complemented by our best-in-class suite of onboard products. The addition of our popular Premium Economy cabin rated one of the best in the industry, injects modern sophistication to the flying experience and is carefully designed for more comfort,” Clark said.

“With more Boeing 777s and A380s refreshed to sport our latest generation onboard products, customers can consistently have the very best experiences in the sky across both aircraft types,” he added.

According to the reports, the Emirates Boeing 777 Business Class cabin will also include a small bar for customers.

A glimpse into revamped Boeing 777