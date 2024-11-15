Watch: Fake cop targets cyber crime police officer in hilarious mix-up

In an unexpected twist regarding the rising ‘digital arrest’ scams in the country, a scammer found himself in trouble after accidentally targeting a cyber cell officer as his intended victim.

In a humorous video posted on Instagram by the Thrissur city police, a scammer posing as a Mumbai police official gets caught when a real Kerala police officer reveals his identity.

Initially, the fake police officer speaks in an authoritative tone but changes his tone when the real officer starts recording. The Kerala officer refers to the scammer as “sir” and claims that his camera isn’t functioning properly, playing along with the scammer’s act.

Once he reveals himself, the officer can be seen advising the scammer, “Ye kaam chod do bhai. (Please stop this job, I know you well.)”

The real officer then asserts, “Aapka location mujhe mila hai, aapka address mujhe mila hai, sab kuch mujhe mila hai, ye cyber cell hai bhai (I have your location, your address, I have everything; this is the cyber cell, brother).”

The video has since gone viral, eliciting laughter from viewers while raising awareness about the increasing instances of cyber crimes, often referred to as ‘digital arrests.’