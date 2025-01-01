Watch: Gulf countries welcomes 2025 with stunning fireworks

As the clock struck 12 am, Gulf countries illuminated the skies with stunning fireworks and light displays in different locations, welcoming 2025.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrated the arrival of 2025 with an impressive display of fireworks, more than 10,000 drones, and set numerous world records.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi showcased a 53-minute fireworks program and 6000 drones to welcome 2025 with a variety of images.

الأضخم على مستوى العالم ..



6000 طائرة درون ترسم لوحات مبهرة في السماء من #مهرجان_الشيخ_زايد ضمن احتفالات عاصمة السلام أبوظبي



6000 drones paint dazzling paintings in the sky from the #Sheikh_Zayed Festival as part of the Peace Capital Abu Dhabi celebrations #رأس_السنة_2025… pic.twitter.com/3bPHUx1Qh4 — سيف الدرعي (@saif_aldareei) January 1, 2025

The festival saw the release of 100,000 balloons into the air.

100,000 balloons were released into the air on New Year's Eve at the Sheikh Zayed Festival 🎈



vid via @uae..vibes / TikTok#lovindubai pic.twitter.com/5kX9VkAc7L — Lovin Abu Dhabi (@LovinAbuDhabi) January 1, 2025

Ras Al Khaimah set two Guinness World Records, including the largest aerial display of a multirotor/drone-formed tree and the largest aerial image of a seashell with drones and fireworks.

Sharjah was adorned with numerous exceptional shows, enhanced by light and music performances at Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach, and Khorfakkan Beach.

Dubai showcased over 45 fireworks displays across 36 locations on New Year’s Eve, featuring stunning drone shows and technological marvels.

جانب من احتفالات برواز دبي بمناسبة العام الجديد



Dubai Frame celebrates the New Year 2025 #MyDubaiNewYear pic.twitter.com/XZL7klLuJw — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 31, 2024

Highlights of the New Year celebrations at Al Wasl Plaza, at @expocitydubai pic.twitter.com/mNAze2wlOl — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 1, 2025

جمال دبي يخطف أنظار العالم



من برج خليفة .. دبي تُبهر العالم بعرض للألعاب النارية استقبالا للعام الجديد 2025

. pic.twitter.com/XLOmdLVbH1 — سعوديون في الإمارات (@saudi_n_dubai) December 31, 2024

Qatar

The city of Lusail in Qatar held a unique fireworks show at Lusail Trail. The event was dazzling, with the surrounding towers and structures showcasing breathtaking visual displays that illuminated the city’s sky with vibrant hues.

Also Read Watch: Burj Khalifa rings in 2025 with thrilling fireworks

In order to make the show a major event at the start of the new year, it was accompanied with musical performances and foreign acts that created an exciting and enjoyable mood.

It was complemented by musical activities and international performances, fostering an atmosphere of excitement and fun.

Lusail Boulevard comes alive as crowds flock to welcome the new year with fireworks display. What a magnificent way to celebrate! 🌟✨



Happy New Year!🎆🎇#NewYearsEve #Fireworks #Doha #Qatar #QatarLiving pic.twitter.com/KGnDtQR9Pz — Qatar Living ® (@qatarliving) December 31, 2024

Fire works welcome the New Year at Lusail#HappyNewYear2025 pic.twitter.com/IbElyoKLv1 — Gulf Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) December 31, 2024

Bahrain

Bahrain hosted New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in eight governorates across the Kingdom, along with drone light shows.