Watch: Gulf countries welcomes 2025 with stunning fireworks

As the clock struck 12 am, Gulf countries illuminated the skies with stunning fireworks and light displays in different locations, welcoming 2025.
UAE
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrated the arrival of 2025 with an impressive display of fireworks, more than 10,000 drones, and set numerous world records.
The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi showcased a 53-minute fireworks program and 6000 drones to welcome 2025 with a variety of images.
The festival saw the release of 100,000 balloons into the air.
Ras Al Khaimah set two Guinness World Records, including the largest aerial display of a multirotor/drone-formed tree and the largest aerial image of a seashell with drones and fireworks.
Sharjah was adorned with numerous exceptional shows, enhanced by light and music performances at Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach, and Khorfakkan Beach.
Dubai showcased over 45 fireworks displays across 36 locations on New Year’s Eve, featuring stunning drone shows and technological marvels.
Qatar
The city of Lusail in Qatar held a unique fireworks show at Lusail Trail. The event was dazzling, with the surrounding towers and structures showcasing breathtaking visual displays that illuminated the city’s sky with vibrant hues.
It was complemented by musical activities and international performances, fostering an atmosphere of excitement and fun.
Bahrain
Bahrain hosted New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in eight governorates across the Kingdom, along with drone light shows.