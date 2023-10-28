Watch: Indians cheer after Keshav Maharaj’s winning shot against Pakistan

Following South Africa’s victory against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023, a video is circulating on social media where Indian fans are seen cheering after Keshav Maharaj’s winning shot.

In the video, fans can be seen celebrating after Maharaj hit a boundary to secure the victory for South Africa.

South Africa beat Pakistan by 1 wicket

In the South Africa vs. Pakistan ICC World Cup match, Babar’s team won the toss and elected to bat first. Skipper Babar Azam and middle-order batter Saud Shakeel both struck half-centuries, while Marco Jansen (3-42) and Tabraiz Shamsi (4-60) led a strong bowling effort by South Africa to bundle Pakistan out for a modest 270 runs.

In their chase of 271 runs, Aiden Markram scored 91, but South Africa almost faltered in a modest chase as they lost three wickets for 10 runs. However, Keshav Maharaj (7 off 21) and Tabraiz Shamsi (4 off 6) guided South Africa to a one-wicket victory.

This was South Africa’s first victory against Pakistan in 24 years.

Reaction of netizens to Keshav Maharaj’s winning shot

Following the winning shot, Keshav Maharaj received praise from many netizens, and some of them trolled Pakistani players as well.

One netizen wrote, “For every Waqar Younis, there’s a Keshav Maharaj to teach him a perfect lesson. Karma for Pakistan.”

For every Waqar Younis, there's a Keshav Maharaj to teach him a perfect lesson.



Karma for Pakistan 🔥#PAKvsSA | #PKMKBForever pic.twitter.com/Rz18gYYxGz — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) October 27, 2023

Another user wrote, “This is the victory of Sanatan… Keshav Maharaj.”

This is the victory of Sanatan….



Keshav Maharaj🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/CNppOAYs3M — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed disappointment for the whole team. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar mentioned that they came close to clinching a win against the Proteas but couldn’t finish well.