Watch: Lush greenery covers mountains adjacent to Makkah's Grand Mosque
Greenery covers Makkah mountains. Photo: Screengrab from Al Ekgbariya video on X

A video clip showing mountains adjacent to the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia which turned green has gone viral on social media.

This comes after Makkah witnessed heavy rains in recent weeks, which has led to the transformation of the barren mountain area into green fields.

The viral clip, shared by Arabic channel Al Ekhbariya, was captured on Sunday, November 26, just before the Maghrib prayer.

The video showed how the mountains adjacent to the Grand Mosque are covered with lush greenery giving the picturesque natural view and a recitation of Surah Yaseen, a 36th Surah of the Holy Quran, plays in the background.

The video garnered significant reactions from social media users, with some describing it as a sign of judgment day and others as “pleasant to the onlookers.”

Here are some of the reactions

“For the 1st time iv seen these mountains  Lush Green ⛰,” one of the users wrote.

Another wrote, “Glory be to God.. How beautiful you are, Mecca.”

“Mashallah, the great view is very beautiful,” wrote another.

“The end we once perceived as distant is now close, a convergence of beauty and fear. Ya ALLAH forgive us and grant us into Jannah, Ameen,” another user wrote.

Signs of Youm-al-Qiyamah are unfolding In front of us,” wrote another.

