Karachi: Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan left fans thrilled after making a surprise appearance at singer Asim Azhar’s concert during the Mashion Bazaar (Mashion Fest) in Karachi.

Videos of the unexpected moment have been widely shared on social media, quickly going viral across platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

Mahira joined Asim on stage during his live performance of the hit song “Ghalat Fehmi” from the 2019 film Superstar. Dressed in a bright yellow outfit, the actress looked radiant as she danced along to the song while Asim captivated the audience with his soulful vocals.

Her sudden entry onto the stage sent the crowd into cheers and added an extra dose of excitement to the concert.

“Ghalat Fehmi,” sung by Asim Azhar and Zenab Fatimah Sultan, remains one of the most popular tracks from Superstar, which starred Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf in lead roles.

On the professional front, Mahira Khan will next be seen in the upcoming drama Mitti De Baway, co-starring Wahaj Ali. The project is among the most awaited dramas and is expected to premiere soon.