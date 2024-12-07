Watch: Man steals ambulance in Hyderabad, leads police chase to Vijayawada

He had stolen the ambulance from Hayathnagar in Hyderabad and drove towards Khammam.

Published: 7th December 2024
Hyderabad: A man stole a 108 ambulance in Telangana’s Nalgonda district and drove towards Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, 7 December.

The accused sped through a toll gate while being pursued by Telangana police. He had stolen the ambulance from Hayathnagar in Hyderabad and driven towards Khammam. During the chase, the rogue driver hit a sub-inspector in Nalgonda. While heading to Katepally, he crossed a toll gate at Korlapahad on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

According to Katepally police, the accused has a history of ambulance thefts.

