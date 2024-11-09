Watch: Middle East’s first net-positive mosque opens in Dubai

Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim, a real estate developer, has opened the Middle-East’s first net-positive mosque in Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai.

It was launched on Friday, November 8, in partnership with Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

The mosque, named after its late founder, Majid Al Futtaim, incorporates sustainable and modern design to promote the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 pact.

The mosque’s energy system, featuring 203 solar panels, generates over 204,121 kWh annually, covering over 115 percent of its energy demand. The excess green energy is supplied back to the grid to be used across the communnity.

The building incorporates energy-efficient systems such as solar-powered hot water, LED lighting, HVAC, EV charging stations, and a Building Management System to optimize energy consumption.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, General Manager of Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, praised the Middle East’s first net-zero emissions mosque as a significant achievement in sustainability.

“It serves as a live example of a successful partnership between the public and private sectors, setting a new standard for responsible innovation in building and maintenance, it also aligns with the noble Islamic values that advocate for environmental preservation and protection.”

Al Muhairi emphasised the mosque’s alignment with the UAE’s Vision 2030, which aims to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental conservation.

Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, praised the mosque as a tribute to the founder’s legacy and a symbol of the company’s values.

“As the first net-positive mosque in the region, this space has been thoughtfully designed as a cornerstone of the community, blending sustainable design principles with Islamic values.”

The mosque’s construction utilized environmentally friendly, low-carbon materials, focusing on water efficiency, air quality, and non-toxic elements for a healthy indoor environment.

Majid Al Futtaim Mosque is set to become the first bespoke project to achieve BREEAM certification, recognizing key sustainable features in its specification, design, construction, and use.

The mosque’s construction utilizes advanced MEP systems, renewable energy sources, and sustainable building practices to achieve a net-positive status.

It is part of Majid Al Futtaim’s sustainability strategy, ‘Dare Today, Change Tomorrow,’ aiming to achieve net-positive water and carbon emissions by 2040.