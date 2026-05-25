Watch out netas: The cockroaches are organising

The political class may laugh it off as another social media fad. The serious commentators may dismiss it as peak internet absurdity. But somewhere between memes, mockery and mass frustration, a strange digital uprising has crawled out of the woodwork.

Indian politics has seen many strange symbols over the decades – hands, lanterns, cycles, brooms, whistles and even pressure cookers. But now comes a political creature nobody had prepared for: the cockroach.

Welcome to the world of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the internet’s newest “political movement” that is crawling rapidly across social media timelines, meme pages and frustrated youth circles. The most unwanted insect has become Gen Z’s political mascot and it is multiplying faster than WhatsApp forwards during elections.

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What started as online humour has slowly transformed into something larger – a satirical but sharp commentary on unemployment, burnout and the growing disconnect between educated youngsters and the system. Ironically, the movement owes its birth partly to a controversial judicial remark that many youngsters interpreted as insensitive to the struggles of unemployed youth.

Though the judge clarified the very next day, by then CJP had a logo, a website, an anthem and a movement.

The comparison of unemployed youth to “cockroaches and parasites of society” has triggered heated online debates. Thousands of young people, already burdened by joblessness, exam stress and uncertainty, responded not with anger alone but with sarcasm – India’s most powerful coping mechanism. Soon, memes began appearing.

One meme compared unemployed youth to cockroaches: unwanted, underestimated, yet impossible to eliminate. Another showed a cockroach surviving layoffs, inflation, entrance exams and family taunts.

The joke spread faster than political rumours before elections. Abhijeet Dipke, founder of CJP, proudly describes it as “the voice of the lazy and unemployed.” Political analysts are still trying to figure out whether he is joking, serious or dangerously brilliant.

And who better to symbolise survival than the cockroach? It survives slippers, sprays, nuclear jokes, kitchen assaults and middle-class rage. It refuses to die. Much like the unemployed graduate preparing for his 14th competitive exam while relatives keep asking, “Beta, settled kab ho rahe ho?”

The party’s anthem has already become viral: “Cockroach kabhi marta nahin, Cockroach ki jeet hogi!”

The slogan resonated instantly. After all, what better mascot than a creature famous for surviving impossible conditions? Students preparing endlessly for competitive exams, graduates juggling unpaid internships and overworked employees surviving toxic workplaces all found strange comfort in the insect.

The movement’s unofficial philosophy is simple: “If the system crushes you, survive anyway.”

Forget patriotic orchestras and drumbeats. This anthem sounds like something composed at 2 am by engineering students surviving on instant noodles and existential dread. Yet, it has struck a chord.

Social media is flooded with artificial intelligence (AI)-generated posters, parody campaign speeches and motivational reels featuring cockroaches marching triumphantly over piles of rejected job applications.

No promises of bullet trains. No assurances of doubling income. No grand declarations about becoming a superpower by 2047. The beauty of the movement lies in its shameless honesty. “Gen Z ke lazy logo. We have degrees, no jobs, only dreams.” Political strategists should not underestimate this insect revolution.

Traditional parties spend crores on data analytics trying to understand youth sentiment. CJP did it with one cockroach meme. The party’s unofficial symbol – a cockroach sitting confidently on a laptop – has become iconic. Students preparing for government exams say they relate to it emotionally. Corporate employees trapped in soul-crushing Zoom meetings see it as a spirit animal. Hostel residents claim the cockroach was always their most loyal roommate.

Meanwhile, digital volunteers are spreading the movement with astonishing creativity. One viral slogan reads: “Rozgaar nahin mila? Tension nahin lena. Cockroach bano. Zinda raho.”

Another says: “Neither left nor right. We only crawl forward.”

Critics argue that the party promotes laziness. Supporters counter that after filling 700 forms, writing 23 exams and hearing “position already filled,” fatigue is not laziness – it is a national condition.

Even marketing experts are impressed. Cockroach memes now dominate Instagram. DJs are remixing the anthem. Someone has apparently designed “CJP survival kits” containing coffee sachets, phone chargers and rejection letters.

Watch out, traditional parties. The cockroach has entered politics. And unlike election promises, this creature is notoriously difficult to eliminate.

The CJP has come out with a five-point manifesto. It may sound ridiculous, but beneath the humour lies unmistakable frustration. And this is precisely why the movement is gaining traction.

Traditional political parties speak the language of growth rates and development indexes. CJP speaks the language of exhausted hostel rooms, pending EMI payments and unfinished LinkedIn applications.

Social media is now flooded with CJP posters, parody campaign speeches and digitally edited videos showing cockroaches contesting elections. One viral slogan reads: “Neither left nor right. We only crawl forward.”

Time established political parties paid attention. Because once memes become movements, they stop being harmless jokes.

Just ask the cockroach. It survives everything.