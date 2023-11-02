Watch: Pakistan cricket team receives warm welcome in Bengaluru

The Pakistan cricket team currently in India playing ICC World Cup matches in various cities has arrived in Bengaluru for their next match against New Zealand.

Before reaching the capital of Karnataka, the team was seen celebrating their victory against Bangladesh, which kept their hopes for the ICC World Cup semi-final alive.

In Bengaluru, the team received a warm welcome. They were garlanded, and rose petals were showered on them at the hotel where they will be staying before the match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup match

Pakistan cricket team is going to play a match against New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, November 4. The match is crucial for both teams.

For Pakistan, losing the match would make it nearly impossible for the team to enter the ICC World Cup semi-finals.

Even for New Zealand, winning this match is crucial as they are in the fourth position in the points table.

Also Read Watch: Pakistan cricket team receives warm welcome in Ahmedabad

Pakistan cricket team’s performance so far

Pakistan cricket team’s performance in the ICC World Cup so far has not been up to the mark, with the team losing four out of the seven matches played in the tournament.

At this point, it is very difficult for the team to enter the ICC World Cup semi-final. However, mathematically, there are two ways Pakistan can qualify for the semi-finals:

Win all remaining matches and maintain a higher Net Run Rate (NRR) than all other teams that can accumulate 10 points in the knockout stage. Win at least one match and maintain a higher NRR than all other teams that can accumulate eight points in the stage. In this scenario, Pakistan can only enter the semi-final if New Zealand and/or Australia lose all of their three remaining matches and if Afghanistan loses at least two of its three remaining matches in the ICC World Cup 2023.

It remains to be seen whether Pakistan will keep their hopes alive for the semi-final by winning the World Cup match against New Zealand.