Watch: Palestinian football chief rejects handshake with Israeli official at FIFA event

Tensions surfaced at the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Congress in Vancouver, Canada, on April 30 as an on-stage attempt to bring Palestinian and Israeli football officials together failed.

In a video widely shared on social media, Jibril Rajoub, head of the Palestinian Football Association, is seen declining to move closer to Israeli FA vice-president Basim Sheikh Suliman.

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Further footage shows FIFA president Gianni Infantino placing a hand on Rajoub’s arm and gesturing for a handshake, but the Palestinian official did not engage.

Watch the video here

Palestinian FA chief refused handshake with Israeli official at FIFA Congress as tensions spilled onto the global stage on April 30. pic.twitter.com/iOY5QeHNtD — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 1, 2026

Palestinian response

Palestinian FA vice-president Susan Shalabi said the refusal reflected the situation in Gaza.

“I cannot shake the hand of someone the Israelis have brought to whitewash their fascism and genocide. We are suffering,” she told Reuters. Israel has rejected such allegations.

Infantino said, “We will work together, President Rajoub, Vice President Suliman. Let’s work together to give hope to the children. These are complex matters.”

Legal dispute

The Palestinian Football Association has opposed Israeli clubs based in West Bank settlements competing in Israeli leagues.

The issue has been taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after FIFA declined to impose sanctions, citing the territory’s unresolved legal status.

Rajoub also called for action against Israel and criticised what he described as double standards, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.