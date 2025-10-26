Watch: Riyadh Air takes off with first flight to London

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, Riyadh Air, marked a major milestone on Sunday, October 26, with the completion of its inaugural flight from Riyadh to London Heathrow (LHR), symbolising the Kingdom’s growing ambition to become a global aviation hub under Vision 2030.

Flight RX401 departed King Khalid International Airport (RUH) at 3:15 am local time and landed at London Heathrow at 7:30 am, completing its maiden journey in six hours and 15 minutes.

Operated by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Jamila — meaning “beautiful” in Arabic — the flight signals the official start of Riyadh Air’s “Pathway to Perfect” programme, designed to ensure seamless operational readiness ahead of the airline’s full-scale launch.

In its statement, Riyadh Air said the daily flights between Riyadh and London are currently limited to its employees, staff of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and select partners. The exclusive phase will allow the airline to fine-tune its service standards and onboard experience before opening to the public.

“This inaugural flight to London represents a proud moment for the Kingdom as we take a major step towards connecting Riyadh to the world,” the airline said in a statement. “Our goal is to reach more than 100 destinations globally by 2030, ensuring every journey reflects world-class quality and authentic Saudi hospitality.”

Tony Douglas, Chief Executive Officer of Riyadh Air, described the launch as “the beginning of a journey that reflects the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.” He added that the airline’s next destinations would include Dubai, with new routes for the winter 2025 and summer 2026 seasons to be announced soon.

Riyadh Air received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in April 2025. The airline, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, was launched in March 2023 with the aim of transforming the Kingdom into a key global hub for air transport and logistics.

As part of its upcoming offerings, the carrier will introduce Safir, an exclusive loyalty programme designed for founding members. The initiative underscores the airline’s commitment to providing innovative, seamless travel experiences, enhanced by digital-first technology, next-generation entertainment systems, and sustainable operations.

With its first aircraft in the sky and an ambitious roadmap ahead, Riyadh Air is positioning itself as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s aviation future — a reflection of the Kingdom’s determination to connect with the world through excellence, innovation, and hospitality.