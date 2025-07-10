Watch: Sacred washing of Kaaba held in Saudi Arabia

Makkah: The ceremonial washing of the Holy Kaaba was held on Thursday morning, July 10, at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

On behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Deputy Emir of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz led the sacred ritual.

During the ceremony, a staircase is brought to the entrance, and the gatekeeper of the Kaaba opens the sacred door, allowing access for the ritual.

Also Read Saudi Arabia approves law allowing foreigners to own property

The deputy governor cleansed the interior using a fragrant mixture of Zamzam water and rose essence. The preparation and application of the blend were supervised by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Watch the video here

The sacred washing of the Holy Kaaba was held in Makkah on Thursday morning, July 10, led by the Deputy Emir on behalf of King Salman.



Video credit: @theholymosques pic.twitter.com/2kTWaIwdly — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 10, 2025

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ritual is carried out in three distinct stages:

The process begins with preparing a mixture of 20 litres of Zamzam water, 80 ml of oud oil, and 540 ml of Taif rose water.

In the second stage, 11 litres of a dedicated perfume blend and 3 ml of musk are applied to the surfaces.

The final phase involves perfuming the interior using 500 ml of Taif rose oil and 500 grams of premium oud incense.

Before the washing, the floor is swept to remove dust. The interior walls, three pillars, and marble floor are then wiped with cloths soaked in the mixture and dried using soft fabrics mounted on wooden handles. Modern tools are used to evenly scent the entire space.

Senior officials, members of the Islamic diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom, and custodians of the Kaaba accompanied the deputy governor in this act of reverence, which follows the Sunnah of Prophet Mohammed.

Also Read Saudi Arabia sees 101 pc rise in foreign pilgrim arrivals in 2024

The first phase of the ritual commenced on Wednesday night, July 9, with the traditional lifting of the curtain covering the Kaaba’s door.

The washing is traditionally held twice a year—once before Ramzan and again in the early days of Muharram following Haj. However, in 2015, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, announced that the ceremonial washing would henceforth be conducted only once a year, during the first Hijri month of Muharram.

On June 26, the Kiswah, or covering cloth of the Kaaba, was replaced to mark the beginning of the Islamic lunar Hijri year 1447.