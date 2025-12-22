Islamabad: Amid ongoing rumours of a possible divorce, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress-wife Sana Javed have put speculation to rest by making a public appearance together. The couple was spotted backstage at Bridal Couture Week 2025, and a video of them from the event has since gone viral on social media.

In the circulating clip, Shoaib and Sana appear comfortable and together, suggesting that all is well in their marriage. Their joint appearance comes weeks after separation rumours began doing the rounds online.

The speculation was initially triggered by another video from an earlier event, where Shoaib and Sana were seen seated at a distance from each other with minimal interaction. This led netizens to assume that the cricketer’s third marriage had hit a rough patch.

For the unversed, before marrying Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik was married to Ayesha Siddiqui for 8 years. Following their divorce, he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in Hyderabad on April 12, 2010. After Sania took khula in 2024, Shoaib married Sana Javed in January the same year. Reports had earlier claimed that Shoaib’s family was not present at his third nikah. Earlier this year, Shoaib’s sister had revealed that Sania Mirza chose to end the marriage as she was allegedly “tired of his affairs”.

For now, Shoaib and Sana’s latest appearance seems to indicate that the couple is going strong, despite persistent rumours.