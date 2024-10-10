Watch: ‘Sanatan Sabziwala’ campaign launched in HP to boycott minority vendors

A radical Hindutva group Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti in Himachal Pradesh’s Sanjauli has launched a campaign for the economic boycott of vendors belonging to the minority community. The fringe installed boards labelled “Sanatan Sabziwala” (Sanatan Vegetable Vendor) on stalls operated by vegetable vendors.

The move which was started on Wednesday, October 9, aims to identify Hindu vendors and boycott Muslim vendors, particularly targeting those identified as Rohingya Muslims.

In a viral video that has surfaced on social media, the radical group members are seen raiding vendors and installing boards while urging residents to refrain from purchasing from Muslim vendors, framing their campaign as a means to support local Hindu businesses.

Speaking to the media, the group’s leader publicly stated that the goal behind the action is to promote Hindu vendors while alleging that Muslim vendors contribute to “environmental pollution on the Hindu Dev Bhoomi”.

In Himachal Pradesh's Sanjauli, Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti on Wednesday installed board of "Sanatan Sabziwala" (Sanatan Vegetable Vendor) to identify and boycott Muslim vendors. pic.twitter.com/UZ5FIeGgda — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) October 10, 2024

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a surge of anti-Muslim protests and hate speeches across the districts including Shimla, Sanjauli, and Mandi in recent weeks.

Earlier, Hindutva outfits had demanded the demolition of the disputed structure in the Sanjauli mosque and the verification of “outsiders,” a term frequently used to denote Muslims.

These demands escalated into a series of communal clashes and hate speeches targeting Muslims living there for business purposes or other things, highlighting the growing intolerance and hate against minorities.