Watch: Thousands join Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Telangana

Hyderabad: Thousands of people are participating in the three-day Tablighi Jamaat congregation organized in Parigi, Vikarabad district, Telangana.

The congregation started yesterday and will continue until Monday, January 8.

HC notice to govt over funds

The Telangana High Court recently served notices to the chief secretary, Minority Welfare Department, Waqf Board, and the district collector of Vikarabad in response to a petition challenging the government’s allocation of Rs 2.45 crore for the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

The petitioner claimed that this allocation violates Articles 19, 25, and 27 of the Constitution, as well as the Waqf Act.

The Waqf Board, acting on the Telangana State Minority Welfare Department’s directives in October, is responsible for sanctioning funds for the Tablighi Jamaat in Telangana.

BJP slams Telangana govt over Tabligi Jamaat congregation

Following the fund allocation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana criticized the Congress government.

BJP General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the immediate withdrawal of permission for the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh criticized the allocation of a ‘staggering’ Rs 2.45 crore for the meeting.

Though the controversy over fund allocation continues, yesterday’s Tablighi Jamaat congregation saw the participation of thousands of people.